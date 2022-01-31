Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE YSG opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02. Yatsen has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $594.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.39.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $208.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yatsen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Yatsen by 29.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yatsen by 97.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Yatsen by 167,401.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,205 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

