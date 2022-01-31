Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Short Interest Update

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $223.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $25.97.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

