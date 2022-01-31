Citigroup Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 283,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPAXU. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,169,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,864,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

NASDAQ XPAXU opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. XPAC Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.08.

