Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 199,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,622 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 54.4% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RC. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $13.89 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

