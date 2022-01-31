Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO opened at $62.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

