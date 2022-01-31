Citigroup Inc. Acquires 20,664 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $930,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,617 shares of company stock valued at $36,655,988. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $65.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

