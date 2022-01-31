O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $23.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

