O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $16.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

