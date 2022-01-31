Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 33,779 Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 370.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

