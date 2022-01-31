Creative Planning Purchases New Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

IHE opened at $189.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average of $190.95. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $170.37 and a 12-month high of $201.24.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.