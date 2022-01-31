Robert W. Baird Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $334.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $335.20.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE:DHR opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.75. The company has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.