Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Realogy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 682,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,154,000 after purchasing an additional 560,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Realogy stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

