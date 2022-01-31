Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after purchasing an additional 58,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,896,000 after acquiring an additional 125,379 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

