Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 119,072 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

