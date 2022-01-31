Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in O-I Glass were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,409,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

