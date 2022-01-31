Barclays PLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 11.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 256,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGO. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

EGO stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

