Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 46.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $113.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.