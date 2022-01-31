Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,127 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $52.80 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.