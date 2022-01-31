Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,127 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $52.80 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60.

