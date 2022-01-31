Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,713 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $932.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

