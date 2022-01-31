2,272 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,836,000 after buying an additional 2,689,476 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6,507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 293,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 289,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2,028.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 67,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.88. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

