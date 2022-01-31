Short Interest in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Increases By 118.7%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 118.7% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.71. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

