Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.57.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,864. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $94,106,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

