FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Bancorporation Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Research analysts at Truist Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

