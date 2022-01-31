Barclays PLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TTEC by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TTEC by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,254 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of TTEC opened at $77.42 on Monday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

