Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 19.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 15.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 65.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

