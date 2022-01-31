TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 196,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

