BlackRock Inc. Has $167.93 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,216,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,111 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Warrior Met Coal worth $167,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HCC opened at $26.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $202.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

