BlackRock Inc. Has $175.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 105.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $175,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 241,419 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 185,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,678,000 after buying an additional 172,365 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

