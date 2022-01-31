Citigroup Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 108.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACI opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACI. Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

