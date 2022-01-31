Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 70,343 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 70,343 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.78.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

