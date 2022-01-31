Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,904,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,384,000 after purchasing an additional 322,581 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Southwest Gas by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

