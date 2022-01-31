Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,878 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 36.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,365,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 364,055 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 58.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 44.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 34.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.85.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.