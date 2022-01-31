Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,553 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 35,487 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $39.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.58.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

