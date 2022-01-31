Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Analysts expect that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) will announce $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.99 million to $37.43 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $146.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $158.21 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

MFIN stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

