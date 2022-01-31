Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 116,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $187.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.32. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.39 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.