Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Buys $111,356.84 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 13,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 million, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

