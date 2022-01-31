Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

GAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSEMKT GAU opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $144.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 826,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 171,253 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

