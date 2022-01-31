Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Wedbush upped their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Unity Software alerts:

U opened at $94.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.88 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,876 shares of company stock worth $277,488,647 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $224,246,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 705.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 264,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,754,000 after buying an additional 231,262 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.