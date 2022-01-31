BlackRock Inc. Has $169.90 Million Stock Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,649,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,428 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Veeco Instruments worth $169,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 95.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 767.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

