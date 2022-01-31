BlackRock Inc. Sells 899,686 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $177,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,547 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,284,000 after acquiring an additional 437,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,927 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,345,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,402,000 after buying an additional 91,625 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

