Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,937 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

