Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 68,585 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

VIR stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,728 shares of company stock worth $25,720,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.