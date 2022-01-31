Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the December 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quhuo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quhuo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QH opened at $0.76 on Monday. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $171.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

QH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

