Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Unifi by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $138,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

