Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $19,957,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $6,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 664,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 153,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $40.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $67.19. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $37.85 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.64 million, a P/E ratio of 290.07 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

