Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 254,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

