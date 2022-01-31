Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

