Creative Planning Raises Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Creative Planning lifted its position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) by 280.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Real Brokerage worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Brokerage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of REAX opened at $2.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.38. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Real Brokerage Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.