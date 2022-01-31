Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Position Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

