American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,558 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 16.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after buying an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

